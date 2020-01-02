Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2020 8:20am   Comments
Share:
  • Nomura raised the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $68 to $75. Applied Materials closed at $61.04 on Tuesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from $70 to $90. Lumentum shares closed at $79.30 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) price target from $130 to $164. Varian Medical shares closed at $142.01 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) from $23 to $12. Upwork closed at $10.67 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lowered the price target for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from $50 to $40. Core Laboratories shares closed at $37.67 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $85 to $140. Intercept Pharmaceuticals closed at $123.92 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lifted Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) price target from $61 to $70. Henry Schein closed at $66.72 on Tuesday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) from $16 to $21. Umpqua shares closed at $17.70 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $375 to $515. Tesla shares closed at $418.33 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $40 to $58. AMD shares closed at $45.86 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + AMD)

24 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Intel Vs. AMD: Reviewing The Rivalry As CPU Market Shares Shift
5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Best ETFs Of 2019
Barron's Picks And Pans: Applied Materials, Boeing, Travelers And More
Top 3 S&P 500 Equities Are All Chip Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session