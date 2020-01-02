10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Nomura raised the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $68 to $75. Applied Materials closed at $61.04 on Tuesday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from $70 to $90. Lumentum shares closed at $79.30 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lifted Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) price target from $130 to $164. Varian Medical shares closed at $142.01 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) from $23 to $12. Upwork closed at $10.67 on Tuesday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from $50 to $40. Core Laboratories shares closed at $37.67 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $85 to $140. Intercept Pharmaceuticals closed at $123.92 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group lifted Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) price target from $61 to $70. Henry Schein closed at $66.72 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) from $16 to $21. Umpqua shares closed at $17.70 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $375 to $515. Tesla shares closed at $418.33 on Tuesday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $40 to $58. AMD shares closed at $45.86 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.