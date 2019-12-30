Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:58am   Comments
  • Argus Research boosted the price target for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $145 to $165. Eli Lilly shares closed at $131.52 on Friday.
  • Raymond James boosted TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) price target from $53 to $58. TCF Financial shares closed at $46.67 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) from $15 to $11. Abeona Therapeutics closed at $3.42 on Friday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from $27 to $33. Fate Therapeutics closed at $19.74 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) from $11.25 to $8. Anixa Biosciences shares closed at $2.89 on Friday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) from $65 to $84. Zai Lab shares closed at $40.25 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray lifted Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) price target from $30 to $39. Bausch Health closed at $29.70 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $190 to $210. Tesla shares closed at $430.38 on Friday.
  • BTIG boosted Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) price target from $228 to $236. Stryker shares closed at $210.55 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from $47 to $52. Boston Scientific shares closed at $45.22 on Friday.

