10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Argus Research boosted the price target for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from $145 to $165. Eli Lilly shares closed at $131.52 on Friday.
- Raymond James boosted TCF Financial Corp (NASDAQ: TCF) price target from $53 to $58. TCF Financial shares closed at $46.67 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) from $15 to $11. Abeona Therapeutics closed at $3.42 on Friday.
- Mizuho boosted the price target on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from $27 to $33. Fate Therapeutics closed at $19.74 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) from $11.25 to $8. Anixa Biosciences shares closed at $2.89 on Friday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) from $65 to $84. Zai Lab shares closed at $40.25 on Friday.
- PiperJaffray lifted Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) price target from $30 to $39. Bausch Health closed at $29.70 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $190 to $210. Tesla shares closed at $430.38 on Friday.
- BTIG boosted Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) price target from $228 to $236. Stryker shares closed at $210.55 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) from $47 to $52. Boston Scientific shares closed at $45.22 on Friday.
