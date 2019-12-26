Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2019 9:10am   Comments
  • Wedbush lifted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $270 to $370. Tesla shares closed at $425.25 on Tuesday.
  • CL King raised the price target for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) from $199 to $207. Littelfuse shares closed at $190.52 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LQDA) price target from $50 to $37. Liquidia Technologies shares closed at $3.52 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho boosted the price target on Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) from $25 to $26. Medical Properties Trust closed at $20.42 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) from $15 to $20. Green Plains closed at $15.63 on Tuesday.
  • Argus Research boosted the price target for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from $156 to $163. Sempra Energyshares closed at $150.65 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from $90to $98. AbbVie shares closed at $89.85 on Tuesday.
  • Argus Research raised the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $220 to $235. Accenture shares closed at $211.61 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

