10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 8:27am   Comments
  • Bank of America boosted the price target on Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from $155 to $165. Hershey closed at $146.67 on Thursday.
  • PiperJaffray boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $290 to $305. Apple shares closed at $280.02 on Thursday.
  • Janney Capital raised Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) price target from $95 to $107. Chesapeake Utilities shares closed at $96.75 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $103 to $115. Nike shares closed at $101.15 on Thursday.
  • ScotiaBank lifted the price target for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from $93 to $102. American Electric Power shares closed at $93.97 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target on Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $129 to $161. Lear closed at $141.58 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $208 to $219. Accenture shares closed at $208.30 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lifted the price target for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) from $2 to $2.5. Northern Oil & Gas shares closed at $2.17 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) price target from $7 to $5. Michaels shares closed at $6.70 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from $21 to $23. KeyCorp shares closed at $20.22 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

