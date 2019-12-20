10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Bank of America boosted the price target on Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) from $155 to $165. Hershey closed at $146.67 on Thursday.
- PiperJaffray boosted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $290 to $305. Apple shares closed at $280.02 on Thursday.
- Janney Capital raised Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) price target from $95 to $107. Chesapeake Utilities shares closed at $96.75 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $103 to $115. Nike shares closed at $101.15 on Thursday.
- ScotiaBank lifted the price target for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) from $93 to $102. American Electric Power shares closed at $93.97 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital lifted the price target on Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from $129 to $161. Lear closed at $141.58 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $208 to $219. Accenture shares closed at $208.30 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital lifted the price target for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) from $2 to $2.5. Northern Oil & Gas shares closed at $2.17 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) price target from $7 to $5. Michaels shares closed at $6.70 on Thursday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from $21 to $23. KeyCorp shares closed at $20.22 on Thursday.
