10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2019 9:06am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $214 to $230. Mcdonald's closed at $195.63 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) price target from $59 to $66. Micron shares closed at $53.04 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from $245 to $252. CME Group shares closed at $200.49 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from $27 to $21. Green Dot shares closed at $25.86 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lifted the price target on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) from $6 to $10. Solid Biosciences closed at $3.96 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) price target from $287 to $333. Domino's shares closed at $284.32 on Wednesday.
  • Pivotal Research lifted the price target for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $400 to $425. Netflix shares closed at $320.80 on Wednesday.
  • Baird boosted Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) price target from $83 to $87. Paychex shares closed at $84.77 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital raised the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $90 to $100. Best Buy shares closed at $87.01 on Wednesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $58 to $40. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $38.67 on Wednesday.

