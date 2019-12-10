Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:42am   Comments
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) price target from $111 to $121. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $104.75 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from $180 to $230. Parker-Hannifin shares closed at $201.47 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted the price target for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) from $18 to $38. Forty Seven shares closed at $30.43 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target on ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) from $16 to $20. ArQule closed at $19.70 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $230 to $202. Public Storage closed at $213.36 on Monday.
  • Mizuho raised Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) price target from $67 to $90. Uniqure shares closed at $63.00 on Monday.
  • Bank of America lifted the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $98 to $105. Nike shares closed at $96.63 on Monday.
  • Stifel boosted Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) price target from $28 to $32. Stitch Fix shares closed at $25.02 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $80 to $75. CSX shares closed at $70.41 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from $100 to $105. SL Green Realty shares closed at $88.60 on Monday.

