10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) price target from $107 to $113. Electronic Arts shares closed at $103.23 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $64 to $71. TJX shares closed at $59.84 on Friday.
- Nomura lifted the price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $65 to $71. Crowdstrike shares closed at $50.89 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) from $36 to $42. Rocket Pharmaceuticals closed at $22.36 on Friday.
- Guggenheim boosted the price target on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from $70 to $80. Five9 closed at $66.13 on Friday.
- Bank of America raised RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) price target from $187 to $198. RingCentral shares closed at $166.17 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $340 to $410. Adobe shares closed at $306.23 on Friday.
- Guggenheim boosted Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) price target from $200 to $275. RH shares closed at $241.97 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) from $97 to $115. Guidewire Software shares closed at $110.77 on Friday.
- PiperJaffray boosted the price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) from $255 to $262. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $238.98 on Friday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.