10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $215 to $240. Facebook shares closed at $198.71 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $300 to $320. UnitedHealth shares closed at $279.32 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $185 to $140. F5 Networks shares closed at $143.58 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target on Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) from $1,250 to $1,325. Markel closed at $1,111.00 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,325 to $1,525. Alphabet closed at $1,318.94 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc cut At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) price target from $14 to $10. At Home shares closed at $8.55 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) from $90 to $70. Xylem shares closed at $75.38 on Wednesday.
- Nomura lowered Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) price target from $96 to $89. Discover Financial shares closed at $83.63 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from $45 to $40. G-III Apparel shares closed at $27.89 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from $55 to $47.6. Instructure shares closed at $48.75 on Wednesday.
