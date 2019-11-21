10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- JP Morgan lowered Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) price target from $78 to $67. Cubic shares closed at $73.61 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from $123 to $135. Lowe's shares closed at $117.83 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) price target from $95 to $88. Consolidated Edison shares closed at $87.31 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target on KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from $192 to $140. KLA closed at $173.67 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $115 to $140. Target shares closed at $126.43 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from $70 to $80. ITT shares closed at $68.65 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) price target from $150 to $159. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $108.21 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) from $52 to $45. Pinduoduo shares closed at $31.40 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from $100 to $125. Tiffany closed at $123.33 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO) from $22.2 to $26.7. ZTO Express shares closed at $20.57 on Wednesday.
