10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Raymond James raised Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) price target from $120 to $130. Walmart shares closed at $120.65 on Thursday.
- UBS cut the price target for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) from $18 to $15. Farfetch shares closed at $7.48 on Thursday.
- Benchmark boosted the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $210 to $240. NVIDIA closed at $209.79 on Thursday.
- Bank of America lifted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $150 to $160. Roku shares closed at $148.70 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim raised Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) price target from $205 to $228. Beigene shares closed at $196.40 on Thursday.
- Wedbush boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $300 to $325. Apple shares closed at $262.64 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) from $12 to $6. Zosano Pharma shares closed at $1.97 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) from $9 to $6. Ocular Therapeutix shares closed at $2.67 on Thursday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $80 to $100. QUALCOMM shares closed at $90.48 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) from $27 to $51. GrubHub closed at $38.50 on Thursday.
