10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 8:42am   Comments
  • Imperial Capital lowered the price target for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) from $4.5 to $2. Nautilus shares closed at $1.47 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $265 to $298. Broadcom shares closed at $313.41 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) from $7 to $2. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.94 on Friday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) from $62 to $42. Smartsheet shares closed at $39.75 on Friday.
  • UBS raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) price target from $13 to $18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $17.43 on Friday.
  • Baird lifted Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) price target from $28 to $31. Wright Medical shares closed at $29.43 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer lowered Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) price target from $160 to $110. Expedia shares closed at $101.32 on Friday.
  • Baird boosted the price target for Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from $29 to $44. Terex shares closed at $30.29 on Friday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $55 to $51. Cisco shares closed at $48.83 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $120 to $130. Target closed at $110.15 on Friday.

