10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- UBS boosted the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $1,960 to $2,000. Booking shares closed at $1,849.93 on Thursday.
- Daiwa Capital boosted the price target for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $105 to $124. Baidu shares closed at $121.87 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target on Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) from $16 to $4. Obseva closed at $2.81 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) from $9 to $2.5. Party City shares closed at $2.00 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) price target from $60 to $25. Teradata shares closed at $31.12 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $48 to $28. Tripadvisor shares closed at $31.65 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) price target from $66 to $90. Oshkosh shares closed at $88.83 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from $102 to $97. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $68.78 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from $275 to $300. Huntington Ingalls shares closed at $250.45 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) from $29 to $32. Aircastle closed at $32.39 on Thursday.
