10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 8:26am   Comments
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $155 to $130. Expedia shares closed at $135.36 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $70 to $80. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $73.48 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America raised the price target on Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) from $78 to $85. Citigroup closed at $74.42 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised the price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $73 to $87. QUALCOMM shares closed at $84.63 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup boosted Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) price target from $340 to $350. Humana shares closed at $304.94 on Wednesday.
  • Craig-Hallum lowered Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) price target from $14 to $3. Veritone shares closed at $2.70 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) price target from $25 to $18. Mylan shares closed at $17.17 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson lowered the price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) from $48 to $42. Canada Goose shares closed at $40.35 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from $50 to $35. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $18.10 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) from $55 to $23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals closed at $19.93 on Wednesday.

