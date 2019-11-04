Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 9:53am   Comments
  • Nomura raised Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) price target from $215 to $221. Alibaba shares closed at $176.46 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lifted the price target for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) from $70 to $84. Arrow Electronics shares closed at $81.08 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) from $78 to $88. SolarEdge Technologies shares closed at $83.19 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson raised the price target on MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) from $70 to $80. MasTec shares closed at $68.46 on Friday.
  • Maxim Group raised the price target for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) from $170 to $210. BeiGene shares closed at $189.56 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) from $36 to $40. Colfax shares closed at $34.84 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer lifted the price target for Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) from $108 to $125. Walmart shares closed at $117.62 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from $74 to $71. Colgate-Palmolive closed at $66.81 on Friday.
  • Bank of America raised Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) price target from $150 to $172. Gartner shares closed at $156.09 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $94 to $80. WWE shares closed at $55.96 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BNTXCanaccord GenuityInitiates Coverage On22.0
BSACCitiUpgrades
TEXCFRADowngrades
NOWCFRAUpgrades
BABANomuraMaintains221.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
