10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Benchmark cut the price target for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from $90 to $42. Grubhub shares closed at $33.11 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $74 to $66. Ventas shares closed at $63.92 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target on U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) from $10.5 to $5.5. U.S. Silica closed at $4.88 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) from $105 to $110. Reliance Steel shares closed at $119.73 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies cut Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) price target from $133 to $120. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $124.68 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) price target from $105 to $85. Crane shares closed at $77.50 on Tuesday.
- PiperJaffray cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) price target from $9 to $6. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.33 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from $29 to $33. National Oilwell Varco shares closed at $23.83 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital lifted the price target for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from $70 to $74. Brunswick shares closed at $59.51 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) from $93 to $100. Eaton closed at $88.96 on Tuesday.
