10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 8:50am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $124 to $138. JPMorgan shares closed at $126.51 on Monday.
  • B. Riley raised the price target for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) from $72 to $93. Trex shares closed at $91.89 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) from $16 to $14. Hoegh LNG Partners closed at $16.47 on Monday.
  • Craig-Hallum lowered the price target for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from $100 to $40. Grubhub shares closed at $58.39 on Monday.
  • Buckingham cut The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) price target from $395 to $365. Boeing shares closed at $340.88 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) price target from $1,360 to $1,475. Alphabet shares closed at $1,290.00 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) price target from $221 to $244. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $217.75 on Monday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) from $40 to $43. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares closed at $31.95 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) from $55 to $61. Southern Company shares closed at $61.01 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target on AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) from $53 to $41. AMC Networks closed at $46.80 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
© Copyright Benzinga
