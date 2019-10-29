10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $124 to $138. JPMorgan shares closed at $126.51 on Monday.
- B. Riley raised the price target for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) from $72 to $93. Trex shares closed at $91.89 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) from $16 to $14. Hoegh LNG Partners closed at $16.47 on Monday.
- Craig-Hallum lowered the price target for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from $100 to $40. Grubhub shares closed at $58.39 on Monday.
- Buckingham cut The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) price target from $395 to $365. Boeing shares closed at $340.88 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) price target from $1,360 to $1,475. Alphabet shares closed at $1,290.00 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) price target from $221 to $244. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $217.75 on Monday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) from $40 to $43. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares closed at $31.95 on Monday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) from $55 to $61. Southern Company shares closed at $61.01 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target on AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) from $53 to $41. AMC Networks closed at $46.80 on Monday.
