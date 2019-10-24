10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) from $30 to $25. Park Hotels shares closed at $23.84 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from $197 to $193. General Dynamics closed at $173.56 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $138 to $144. Take-Two shares closed at $122.68 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) price target from $400 to $430. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $400.53 on Wednesday.
- Barclays cut Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $100 to $91. Xilinx shares closed at $93.83 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $230 to $273. Lam Research shares closed at $233.18 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) price target from $70 to $67. Six Flags shares closed at $44.88 on Wednesday.
- Citi boosted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $152 to $155. Microsoft shares closed at $137.24 on Wednesday.
- Baird boosted the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $141 to $150. Caterpillar shares closed at $135.34 on Wednesday.
- Barclays lifted the price target on F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) from $160 to $170. F5 Networks closed at $138.32 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.