10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 9:13am   Comments
  • JP Morgan lowered McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) price target from $230 to $215. McDonald’s shares closed at $209.85 on Tuesday.
  • TD Securities lowered the price target for Nutrien Ltd (TSE: NTR) from $69 to $67. Nutrien Ltd’s shares closed at $64.03 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $21 to $22. Snap’s shares closed at $14.58 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream LP Unit (NYSE: DCP) price target from $30 to $28. DCP Midstream's shares closed at $23.29 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from $34 to $42. PulteGroup’s shares closed at $38.19 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright increased the price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) from $18 to $21. Eton Pharma’s shares closed at $5.83 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from $225 to $200. Lennox International’s shares closed at $248.17 on Tuesday.
  • Cowen & Co. increased the price target on Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $275to $325. Biogen’s shares closed at $223.51 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham lifted the price target for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) from $70 to $80. PACCAR’s shares closed at $73 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from $24 to $36. Nordstrom’s shares closed at $35.71 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

