10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from $19 to $12. Macy's shares closed at $15.78 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $135 to $130. Marriott closed at $120.57 on Thursday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) from $575 to $625. Equinix shares closed at $571.84 on Thursday.
- Bank of America boosted Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) price target from $40 to $43. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $39.17 on Thursday.
- UBS lowered Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $193 to $184. Union Pacific shares closed at $163.68 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from $62 to $59. CBS shares closed at $37.78 on Thursday.
- TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE: GIL) price target from $44 to $38. Gildan Activewear shares closed at $35.38 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities cut the price target for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $166 to $160. Acuity Brands shares closed at $123.20 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $22 to $14. L Brands shares closed at $18.10 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target on Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from $135 to $145. Insulet closed at $156.48 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.