10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 8:05am   Comments
  • Nomura boosted the price target on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $310 to $330. Netflix closed at $286.28 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) from $7 to $5.25. Container Store shares closed at $4.55 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) price target from $56 to $54. Cisco shares closed at $46.79 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) price target from $70 to $65. Comerica shares closed at $65.49 on Wednesday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from $386 to $450. Boston Beer shares closed at $383.50 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital cut Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) price target from $7 to $2. Extraction Oil shares closed at $2.51 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $182 to $175. VMware shares closed at $152.39 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from $32 to $37. Scorpio Tankers shares closed at $35.22 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays lifted the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $207 to $224. Apple shares closed at $234.37 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target on IBM (NYSE: IBM) from $175 to $170. IBM shares closed at $142.11 on Wednesday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

