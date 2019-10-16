10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) from $245 to $243. Alibaba shares closed at $175.29 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush raised Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) price target from $65 to $80. Docusign shares closed at $66.99 on Tuesday.
- Stephens & Co. lowered the price target for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) from $6 to $4. Extraction Oil shares closed at $2.66 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America boosted Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) price target from $94 to $100. Canadian National Railway shares closed at $86.78 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray lifted AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) price target from $66 to $76. AeroVironment shares closed at $57.06 on Tuesday.
- Baird raised the price target for FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) from $86 to $95. FMC shares closed at $83.04 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $860 to $870. Chipotle shares closed at $826.74 on Tuesday.
- Baird lowered the price target on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) from $148 to $126. Acuity Brands closed at $124.77 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) from $49 to $47. Exelon shares closed at $47.06 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on GENMAB A/S/S ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) from $24 to $25. GENMAB closed at $20.50 on Tuesday.
