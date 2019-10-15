Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 9:06am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $68 to $59. GrubHub shares closed at $54.41 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) from $125 to $180. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $100.59 on Monday.
  • Citigroup cut BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) price target from $545 to $500. BlackRock shares closed at $434.21 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) price target from $113 to $130. Lowe's shares closed at $110.67 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from $23 to $21. Bloomin' Brands shares closed at $18.15 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from $60 to $54. Cimarex Energy shares closed at $44.66 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $57 to $60. Activision Blizzard shares closed at $55.01 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from $27 to $24. Terex closed at $25.13 on Monday.
  • Bank of America lifted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $225 to $250. NVIDIA shares closed at $186.53 on Monday.
  • Buckingham boosted the price target on Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) from $30 to $33. Fastenal closed at $35.42 on Monday.

