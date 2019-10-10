Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2019 8:20am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs lowered NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) price target from $61 to $45. NetApp shares closed at $51.37 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies raised The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) price target from $44 to $50. Medicines Company shares closed at $51.43 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) price target from $18 to $14. HP shares closed at $16.40 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $14 to $16. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $9.94 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies cut the price target for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) from $300 to $235. UnitedHealth shares closed at $222.08 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) from $152 to $164. Allegiant Travel shares closed at $148.58 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $56 to $48. Cisco shares closed at $46.84 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target on Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) from $17 to $12. Propetro closed at $7.90 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target for Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) from $29 to $26. Kroger shares closed at $24.53 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $74 to $76. Alaska Air closed at $64.11 on Wednesday.

