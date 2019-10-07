Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 8:32am   Comments
  • Barclays raised Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) price target from $80 to $84. Paychex shares closed at $84.35 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) price target from $101 to $108. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $97.23 on Friday.
  • Nomura boosted Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $185 to $205. Apple shares closed at $227.01 on Friday.
  • UBS cut the price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $40 to $33. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $33.70 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from $22 to $20. Wendys shares closed at $20.69 on Friday.
  • HSBC cut the price target on Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from $68 to $43. Carnival closed at $41.14 on Friday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE POR: TXRH) from $52 to $59. Portland General Electric shares closed at $56.79 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) from $143 to $225. RingCentral shares closed at $163.30 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital cut the price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE AMC) from $23 to $21. AMC Entertainment shares closed at $9.82 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) from $32 to $29. PepsiCo closed at $19.60 on Friday.

