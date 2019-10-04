10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Loop Capital lowered HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) price target from $21 to $19. HP shares closed at $18.40 on Thursday.
- Bank of America raised Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $310 to $320. Costco shares closed at $289.00 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) price target from $26 to $23. Mosaic shares closed at $19.73 on Thursday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) from $24 to $29. Dova Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $28.29 on Thursday.
- UBS lifted the price target for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) from $155 to $160. Insulet shares closed at $158.69 on Thursday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from $63 to $52. Texas Roadhouse shares closed at $51.11 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lowered the price target for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) from $30 to $21. AngioDynamics shares closed at $15.16 on Thursday.
- UBS raised the price target on Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from $305 to $390. Boston Beer closed at $371.11 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $83 to $76. CSX shares closed at $66.96 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from $117 to $126. PepsiCo closed at $137.93 on Thursday.
