10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Credit Suisse raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) price target from $150 to $160. McCormick shares closed at $166.95 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan cut The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) price target from $48 to $44. Charles Schwab shares closed at $37.76 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) price target from $44 to $36. Stitch Fix shares closed at $20.06 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $57 to $31. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $34.67 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim lowered the price target for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) from $74 to $60. Monster Beverage shares closed at $56.42 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from $34 to $37. HCP closed at $35.71 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) from $78 to $72. Expeditors International shares closed at $73.17 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) from $110 to $108. United Airlines shares closed at $87.84 on Tuesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $242 to $232. Air Products and Chemicals shares closed at $216.48 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target on Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $127 to $105. Xilinx closed at $92.04 on Tuesday.
