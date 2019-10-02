Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 8:59am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) price target from $150 to $160. McCormick shares closed at $166.95 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) price target from $48 to $44. Charles Schwab shares closed at $37.76 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) price target from $44 to $36. Stitch Fix shares closed at $20.06 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $57 to $31. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $34.67 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim lowered the price target for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) from $74 to $60. Monster Beverage shares closed at $56.42 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from $34 to $37. HCP closed at $35.71 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) from $78 to $72. Expeditors International shares closed at $73.17 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) from $110 to $108. United Airlines shares closed at $87.84 on Tuesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from $242 to $232. Air Products and Chemicals shares closed at $216.48 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target on Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from $127 to $105. Xilinx closed at $92.04 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + APD)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
TD Ameritrade Joins The Party, Cuts Commissions On Stocks, ETFs And Options Trades
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Roan Resources Shares Jump
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 1, 2019
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session