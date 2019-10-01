Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 8:34am   Comments
  • Oppenheimer raised Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) price target from $82 to $92. Seattle Genetics shares closed at $85.40 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) price target from $57 to $48. E*TRADE shares closed at $43.69 on Monday.
  • Buckingham cut Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $9 to $8. Ford shares closed at $9.16 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $272 to $274. Costco shares closed at $288.11 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $14 to $10. PG&E shares closed at $10.00 on Monday.
  • B. Riley cut the price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) from $16 to $13. Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $7.13 on Monday.
  • MoffettNathanson raised the price target for Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from $11 to $14. Snap shares closed at $15.80 on Monday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) from $75 to $82. Itron shares closed at $73.96 on Monday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) from $109 to $134. Entergy shares closed at $117.36 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut aised the price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) from $55 to $49. Charles Schwab closed at $41.83 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

