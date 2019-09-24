10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) price target from $54 to $39. Atlas Air Worldwide shares closed at $24.80 on Monday.
- Citi cut Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $150 to $145. Caterpillar shares closed at $128.42 on Monday.
- Pivotal Research lowered Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $515 to $350. Netflix shares closed at $265.92 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from $140 to $155. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $108.11 on Monday.
- Bank of America boosted the price target for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) from $52 to $62. Bank of Nova Scotia shares closed at $56.45 on Monday.
- UBS boosted the price target on SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) from $10.25 to $17. SemGroup shares closed at $16.71 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) from $102 to $108. Arthur J Gallagher shares closed at $88.39 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from $215 to $220. Estee Lauder shares closed at $193.00 on Monday.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $220 to $240. Mcdonald's shares closed at $211.54 on Monday.
- Argus Research raised the price target on Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from $150 to $156. Sempra Energy closed at $141.87 on Monday.
