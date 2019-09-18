10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- UBS lowered Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) price target from $33 to $30. Corning shares closed at $28.23 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse cut FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $175 to $168. FedEx shares closed at $173.30 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lowered Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $329 to $318. Adobe shares closed at $284.69 on Tuesday.
- Nomura cut the price target for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from $56 to $52. DOW shares closed at $48.00 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum raised the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $55 to $63. Square shares closed at $59.60 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted the price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $137 to $167. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $138.84 on Tuesday.
- Stifel lifted the price target for DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) from $1.5 to $2.1. DURECT shares closed at $1.90 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from $17 to $21. Pure Storage shares closed at $17.65 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from $42 to $45. Masco shares closed at $41.29 on Tuesday.
- Nomura cut the price target on LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from $91 to $85. LyondellBasell closed at $89.00 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
