10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Piper Jaffray lowered Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) price target from $58 to $40. Merit Medical shares closed at $28.75 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) price target from $11 to $19. Alder Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $18.50 on Monday.
- UBS lowered Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) price target from $230 to $216. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $182.28 on Monday.
- Stifel raised the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $65 to $80. Shake Shack shares closed at $100.78 on Monday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from $90 to $70. Healthequity shares closed at $62.05 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target on SemGroup Corp (NYSE: SEMG) from $11 to $17. SemGroup shares closed at $16.50 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from $61 to $52. Acceleron Pharma shares closed at $44.65 on Monday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $12 to $18. Snap shares closed at $15.76 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) from $106 to $110. Life Storage shares closed at $103.05 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) from $52 to $61. Dycom closed at $53.36 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.