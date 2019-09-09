Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 9:46am   Comments
  • Stifel lowered Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) price target from $20 to $8. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $1.87 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) price target from $271 to $330. Costco shares closed at $303.76 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. cut Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) price target from $60 to $51. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $37.06 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from $24 to $19. Owens-Illinois shares closed at $10.16 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut the price target for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) from $85 to $81. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $87.27 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from $150 to $158. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $139.74 on Friday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from $185 to $206. Visa shares closed at $185.74 on Friday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from $69 to $41. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $37.06 on Friday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) from $288 to $317. NetEase shares closed at $278.81 on Friday.
  • UBS lifted the price target on Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) from $142 to $153. Assurant closed at $124.41 on Friday.

