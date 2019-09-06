Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 9:07am   Comments
  • Citi raised NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) price target from $301 to $326. NetEase shares closed at $271.06 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) price target from $198 to $235. Lululemon shares closed at $188.41 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lifted Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) price target from $14 to $20. Cytokinetics shares closed at $14.25 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from $74 to $80. Generac shares closed at $80.31 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) from $48 to $65. Docusign shares closed at $46.25 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $86 to $99. Zoom Video Communications shares closed at $92.69 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for LAIX Inc (NYSE: LAIX) from $17 to $6.5. LAIX shares closed at $5.46 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America lifted the price target for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $130 to $137. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $124.25 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from $40 to $30. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $28.05 on Thursday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target on Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from $36 to $29. Bank of America closed at $28.12 on Thursday.

