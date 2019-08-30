Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 9:04am   Comments
  • MKM Partners raised Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) price target from $180 to $238. Burlington Stores shares closed at $205.42 on Thursday.
  • Cowen & Co. lowered Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) price target from $375 to $313. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $337.45 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) price target from $82 to $73. PVH shares closed at $76.00 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $142 to $155. Dollar General shares closed at $156.09 on Thursday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) from $20 to $16. Patterson shares closed at $16.75 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from $20 to $17. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $14.45 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) from $19 to $17. B&G Foods shares closed at $18.26 on Thursday.
  • Stifel lifted the price target for Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from $195 to $210. Workday shares closed at $187.65 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $137 to $170. Dollar General shares closed at $156.09 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) from $23 to $32. GMS closed at $27.71 on Thursday.

