General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher Thursday, but the month of August hasn't been kind to the stock. GE is down about 22% over the past 30 days, while the S&P is only down 3.5% over the same period.

In the last month, GE has issued the following news items:

Aug. 8: The company announced it will sell 20.4 million shares of Wabtec through a public offering.

through a public offering. Aug. 13: GE CEO Larry Culp bought $3 million in stock.

Aug. 14: A GE senior vice president bought 105,600 shares of stock at $9.42 per share.

Aug. 15: Harry Markopolos released a GE fraud thesis.





Aug. 15: Culp bought $2 million more worth of stock.

Of the last 10 analyst firms to speculate on GE's stock, six were bullish, one was bearish and three were neutral. Among the 10 firms, the average price target is $11.94.

GE's stock traded around $8.14 per share at time of publication.

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, Wikimedia Commons