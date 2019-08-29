Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Shares Down In August As Analysts Remain Bullish

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
GE Shares Down In August As Analysts Remain Bullish

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher Thursday, but the month of August hasn't been kind to the stock. GE is down about 22% over the past 30 days, while the S&P is only down 3.5% over the same period.

In the last month, GE has issued the following news items:

  • Aug. 8: The company announced it will sell 20.4 million shares of Wabtec through a public offering.
  • Aug. 13: GE CEO Larry Culp bought $3 million in stock.
  • Aug. 14: A GE senior vice president bought 105,600 shares of stock at $9.42 per share.
  • Aug. 15: Harry Markopolos released a GE fraud thesis.
  • Aug. 15: Culp bought $2 million more worth of stock.

Of the last 10 analyst firms to speculate on GE's stock, six were bullish, one was bearish and three were neutral. Among the 10 firms, the average price target is $11.94.

GE's stock traded around $8.14 per share at time of publication.

Photo credit: Momoneymoproblemz, Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Analyst: Regulatory Response To GE Allegations Is Reassuring For Investors
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More
LiDAR Company Velodyne Sues Chinese Firms For Patent Infringement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
COTYWells FargoMaintains10.0
SMTCWells FargoReiterates60.0
BOXWells FargoReiterates20.0
CABOB. Riley FBRMaintains1,400.0
ACSTB. Riley FBRInitiates Coverage On7.8
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

150 HVH Transportation Drivers Still Stranded Two Days After Company's Abrupt Closure