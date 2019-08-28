10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- JP Morgan lowered Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $165 to $160. Autodesk shares closed at $150.21 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson boosted Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) price target from $165 to $200. Veeva shares closed at $163.41 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim cut the price target for J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from $99 to $93. Smucker shares closed at $103.69 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from $50 to $61. Catalent shares closed at $52.83 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) from $120 to $60. SPS Commerce shares closed at $48.12 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) from $17 to $15. Ooma shares closed at $12.04 on Tuesday.
- Citi lifted the price target for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) from $19 to $22. Laureate Education shares closed at $17.34 on Tuesday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from $7 to $5. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $3.56 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from $62 to $70. Anaplan closed at $57.71 on Tuesday.
- Stifel boosted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $42 to $60. Papa John's shares closed at $48.00 on Tuesday.
