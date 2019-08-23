10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- MKM Partners raised Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) price target from $102 to $114. Ross Stores shares closed at $107.40 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) price target from $290 to $315. Intuit shares closed at $275.71 on Thursday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $212 to $183. VMware shares closed at $148.15 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $25 to $18. Gap shares closed at $17.75 on Thursday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $165 to $171. salesforce.com shares closed at $148.24 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) from $38 to $33. Retrophin shares closed at $13.56 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from $155 to $175. Veeva Systems shares closed at $159.52 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from $30 to $22. L Brands shares closed at $19.33 on Thursday.
- Evercore ISI Group cut the price target on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from $23 to $19. HP closed at $18.93 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) price target from $185 to $160. Simon Property shares closed at $148.70 on Thursday.
