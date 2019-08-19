Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 9:12am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) price target from $49 to $36. Dillard's shares closed at $55.31 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan cut Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) price target from $35 to $30. Peabody Energy shares closed at $19.18 on Friday.
  • B. Riley raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $165 to $176. Lululemon shares closed at $177.83 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $100 to $111. Medtronic shares closed at $102.76 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson boosted the price target on Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) from $167 to $172. Helen of Troy shares closed at $148.05 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $176 to $197. Deere shares closed at $149.23 on Friday.
  • Pivotal Research raised the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) from $167 to $175. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $134.29 on Friday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from $102 to $95. Dunkin Brands shares closed at $82.84 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $53 to $48. Occidental Petroleum closed at $44.57 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) price target from $60 to $65. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $63.30 on Friday.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CSTLInitiates Coverage On25.0
HESInitiates Coverage On93.0
OXYInitiates Coverage On61.0
COPInitiates Coverage On79.0
AMDInitiates Coverage On33.0
