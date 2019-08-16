Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 9:07am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $170 to $180. NVIDIA shares closed at $148.77 on Thursday.
  • Chardan Capital raised Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) price target from $7.5 to $10. Solid Biosciences shares closed at $6.15 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from $162 to $158. Alliance Data shares closed at $152.50 on Thursday.
  • Scotiabank lifted the price target for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ: REG) from $68 to $72. Regency Centers shares closed at $65.04 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $202 to $225. Amgen shares closed at $199.31 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham Research lowered the price target for Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) from $33 to $30. Meritor shares closed at $17.40 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $110 to $120. Walmart shares closed at $112.69 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from $40 to $23. Tapestry shares closed at $19.45 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) from $240 to $245. Alibaba closed at $166.97 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital boosted TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) price target from $50 to $60. TJX shares closed at $50.20 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

