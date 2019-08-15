10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) price target from $180 to $165. Autodesk shares closed at $146.92 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) price target from $38 to $50. Liberty Media Formula One shares closed at $40.03 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham Research lifted the price target for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) from $47 to $53. Performance Food shares closed at $45.52 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley cut the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $38 to $23. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $20.25 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) from $25 to $20. Levi Strauss shares closed at $16.25 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) from $60 to $55. Applied Industrial shares closed at $52.77 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) from $82 to $77. Toronto-Dominion Bankshares closed at $54.60 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $77 to $74. Paychex shares closed at $81.06 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley lowered the price target for Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) from $80 to $67. Contura Energy shares closed at $31.41 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) price target from $26 to $29. Sonic Automotive shares closed at $27.58 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
