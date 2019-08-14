10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- BMO Capital raised Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) price target from $29 to $36. Horizon Therapeutics shares closed at $26.56 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) price target from $182 to $156. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $142.23 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray cut the price target for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from $45 to $40. Myriad Genetics shares closed at $44.55 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR) from $84 to $89. Evercore shares closed at $78.58 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc cut the price target on Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) from $27 to $15. Bloom Energy shares closed at $4.60 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from $60 to $51. CBS shares closed at $48.70 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: PEGI) from $24 to $26. Pattern Energy shares closed at $25.81 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE: LOMA) from $16.5 to $7.5. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina shares closed at $6.00 on Tuesday.
- UBS cut the price target on Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) from $3.1 to $1.9. Southwestern Energy closed at $1.80 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) price target from $138 to $125. Middleby shares closed at $112.31 on Tuesday.
