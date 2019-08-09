Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 8:57am   Comments
  • Deutsche Bank cut Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $59 to $54. Tripadvisor shares closed at $43.26 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from $50 to $54. Uber shares closed at $42.97 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) from $22 to $10. ANGI Homeservices shares closed at $9.41 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $75 to $78. Jack in the Box shares closed at $86.97 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from $79 to $21. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $29.57 on Thursday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) from $11 to $7. Cincinnati Bell shares closed at $4.00 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) from $30 to $35. CEVA shares closed at $31.40 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $310 to $330. Broadcom closed at $270.98 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan lowered Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $35 to $25. Synaptics shares closed at $33.23 on Thursday.
  • Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) price target from $29 to $25. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $28.22 on Thursday.

 

