10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Deutsche Bank cut Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) price target from $59 to $54. Tripadvisor shares closed at $43.26 on Thursday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from $50 to $54. Uber shares closed at $42.97 on Thursday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) from $22 to $10. ANGI Homeservices shares closed at $9.41 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $75 to $78. Jack in the Box shares closed at $86.97 on Thursday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) from $79 to $21. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $29.57 on Thursday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) from $11 to $7. Cincinnati Bell shares closed at $4.00 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity lifted the price target for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) from $30 to $35. CEVA shares closed at $31.40 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $310 to $330. Broadcom closed at $270.98 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) price target from $35 to $25. Synaptics shares closed at $33.23 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) price target from $29 to $25. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $28.22 on Thursday.
