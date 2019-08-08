10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- UBS raised Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR) price target from $42 to $45. Aqua America shares closed at $42.06 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $142 to $152. Dollar General shares closed at $134.59 on Wednesday.
- Mitsubishi UFJ cut the price target for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from $15 to $10. EnLink Midstream shares closed at $7.41 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from $7.5 to $4. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $2.65 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from $85 to $48. Inogen shares closed at $42.32 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target for ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) from $12 to $10. ADT shares closed at $5.21 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) from $24 to $16. Extended Stay America shares closed at $14.78 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $84 to $120. Roku closed at $100.97 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg lowered International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) price target from $155 to $133. International Flavors & Fragrances shares closed at $121.55 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan boosted G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) price target from $38 to $45. G1 Therapeutics shares closed at $23.48 on Wednesday.
