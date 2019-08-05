10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Raymond James raised Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) price target from $43 to $52. Casella Waste shares closed at $45.26 on Friday.
- UBS cut the price target for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from $100 to $73. Comerica shares closed at $67.89 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) from $23 to $5. GlycoMimetics shares closed at $9.13 on Friday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) from $20 to $14. Mercer shares closed at $12.33 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) from $68 to $72. Ball shares closed at $74.73 on Friday.
- Stifel lowered the price target for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from $50 to $47. CIRCOR shares closed at $37.72 on Friday.
- UBS lifted the price target for First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) from $15 to $19. First Horizon National shares closed at $15.89 on Friday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) from $35 to $25. Whiting Petroleum closed at $11.06 on Friday.
- Bank of America boosted International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) price target from $165 to $170. IBM shares closed at $147.25 on Friday.
- Loop Capital lowered Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) price target from $29 to $17. Orion Engineered Carbons shares closed at $15.42 on Friday.
Price Target Changes
