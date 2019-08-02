Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2019 8:53am   Comments
  • BMO Capital cut United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) price target from $10 to $5. United Natural Foods shares closed at $9.34 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from $22 to $19. Sprouts Farmers Market shares closed at $18.17 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $75 to $48. NetApp shares closed at $57.71 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from $325 to $215. ABIOMED shares closed at $204.87 on Thursday.
  • UBS raised the price target for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) from $18 to $24. SVMK shares closed at $16.51 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from $26 to $40. Pinterest shares closed at $28.30 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $350 to $385. Shopify shares closed at $341.39 on Thursday.
  • Stifel cut Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) price target from $14 to $11. Antero Midstream shares closed at $8.43 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital lowered SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) price target from $13 to $8. SpartanNash shares closed at $11.57 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target on Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from $16 to $11. Owens-Illinois closed at $12.86 on Thursday.

