10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo raised Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) price target from $65 to $70. Western Digital shares closed at $53.89 on Wednesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann cut the price target for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from $30 to $20. Whiting Petroleum shares closed at $17.68 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from $145 to $136. Concho Resources shares closed at $97.68 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from $115 to $125. Allstate shares closed at $107.40 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: SIMO) from $50 to $40. Silicon Motion shares closed at $36.20 on Wednesday.
- Alliance Global Partners cut the price target for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) from $5 to $0.4. T2 Biosystems shares closed at $0.59 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley lowered the price target for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from $122 to $100. Prudential Financial shares closed at $101.31 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. raised the price target on Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) from $75 to $96. Saia closed at $76.30 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan boosted Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) price target from $59 to $70. Five9 shares closed at $49.37 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc raised Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) price target from $236 to $252. Lam Research shares closed at $208.61 on Wednesday.
