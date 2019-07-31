Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 8:53am   Comments
  • Buckingham Research raised Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) price target from $57 to $62. Mondelez shares closed at $54.81 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $28 to $30. AMD shares closed at $33.87 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) from $62 to $56. DOW shares closed at $48.40 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from $300 to $308. Mastercard shares closed at $278.16 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) from $100 to $120. Enphase Energy shares closed at $21.65 on Tuesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods cut the price target for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) from $42 to $39. Moelis shares closed at $36.67 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) from $23 to $28. National-Oilwell Varco shares closed at $23.02 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from $120 to $129. Procter & Gamble closed at $120.41 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) price target from $135 to $140. Expedia shares closed at $135.25 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham Research raised D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) price target from $53 to $55. D. R. Horton shares closed at $46.52 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

