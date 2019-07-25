Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2019
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) from $26 to $17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.19 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for Spirit Airlines, Inc. . (NYSE: SAVE) from $75 to $58. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $55.05 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) from $25 to $20. Manitowoc shares closed at $18.54 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel cut the price target for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) from $105 to $84. PTC shares closed at $91.60 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $220 to $240. Facebook shares closed at $204.66 on Wednesday.
  • Imperial Capital boosted the price target for The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) from $100 to $105. Brink's shares closed at $92.96 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) from $135 to $172. Wix.com shares closed at $151.52 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target on Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $300 to $270. Tesla closed at $264.88 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) price target from $79 to $55. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $55.05 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays raised Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) price target from $14 to $17. Navient shares closed at $15.09 on Wednesday.

