10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2019 12:02pm   Comments
  • Buckingham Research cut the price target for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) from $30 to $20. Quad/Graphics shares closed at $8.19 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura raised the price target for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) from $69 to $72. Robert Half shares closed at $58.80 on Tuesday.
  • Sidoti & Co. lowered the price target on Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from $51 to $43. Healthcare Services shares closed at $30.08 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG Research lifted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $790 to $845. Chipotle shares closed at $739.60 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson raised Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) price target from $120 to $138. Hasbro shares closed at $119.31 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital cut the price target for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) from $81 to $79. Rogers Communications shares closed at $52.74 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $130 to $138. Texas Instruments shares closed at $120.07 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush lowered the price target on Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) from $6 to $5. Fitbit closed at $4.26 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $13 to $16. Snap shares closed at $14.83 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) price target from $215 to $250. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $195.46 on Tuesday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

