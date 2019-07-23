10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) from $3 to $1. Viveve Medical shares closed at $0.41 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) from $8 to $16. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $8.33 on Monday.
- B. Riley boosted the price target on Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from $4.75 to $6. Infinera shares closed at $3.37 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lifted the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $13 to $17. Snap shares closed at $14.15 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse lowered Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) price target from $33 to $27. Halliburton shares closed at $23.74 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) from $86 to $90. Jacobs Engineering shares closed at $84.13 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from $220 to $210. Lennox shares closed at $264.00 on Monday.
- Sidoti & Co. raised FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) price target from $99 to $117. FTI Consulting shares closed at $93.01 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse raised Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $221 to $238. Air Products shares closed at $226.01 on Monday.
