10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $145 to $155. Microsoft shares closed at $213.71 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) from $23 to $31. KBR shares closed at $25.27 on Thursday.
- Buckingham Research lifted Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) price target from $60 to $70. Axis Capital shares closed at $59.94 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN) from $23 to $19. MSG Networks shares closed at $20.22 on Thursday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target for Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from $129 to $107. Ingevity shares closed at $103.00 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from $82 to $100. Philip Morris shares closed at $87.71 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) from $106 to $130. Post Holdings shares closed at $108.04 on Thursday.
- Jefferies cut Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) price target from $29 to $23. Alcoa shares closed at $23.41 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson lifted the price target on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) from $24.50 to $32. Weight Watchers closed at $25.20 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) price target from $165 to $180. Global Payments shares closed at $167.32 on Thursday.
